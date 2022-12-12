Russian troops are trying to attack in 4 directions, - AFU General Staff

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces conducted 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Ukrainian rocket and artillery gunners hit 2 control points and 4 areas of occupants’ personnel concentration.

This is stated in operational information of AFU General Staff on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 12.12.2022, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Glory to Ukraine! The two hundred and ninety-second day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy focuses its efforts on conducting offensive actions at the Liman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. In other areas, the enemy is trying to restrain the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Within the last day, the occupants launched 6 missile attacks, 4 of which were aimed at civilian infrastructure of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, as well as fired from multiple rocket launchers at Kherson.

See more: Soldiers of 93rd "Kholodny Yar" brigade are fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar. PHOTOS

In Volyn, Polissya, Siversky and Slobozhansky directions the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continue to be in the areas bordering Ukraine. During the day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks near the settlements of Seredina-Buda and Ryasne in the Sumy region, as well as Strilecha, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Gatyshche, Volokhivka, Okhrimivka, Chugunivka, Ambarne, Dvorichna and Kamyanka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction the areas of Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region were shelled.

In the Liman direction, the areas of Terny, Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk region were hit by fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery at the areas of almost twenty settlements. In particular, these are Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and Druzhba in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, in particular, Zalizne, New York, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka in the Donetsk region were shelled.

In the Novopavlivsk direction the areas of Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and Prechistivka of Donetsk region were fired upon.

In the Zaporizhzhya direction, the enemy fired at Vremivka in Donetsk region and Zelenyi Pole, Novopol, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Gulyaypol, Dorozhnyanka, Gulyaypilske, Charivne, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhya region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy fired with cannon and rocket artillery at the settlements of Kherson region and Kherson city, there were civilian casualties, civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Russian occupants continue to loot civilian infrastructure on the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. Thus, as of December 11 this year, the equipment of local agricultural enterprises was taken from the village of Rubanivka.

In Mizhvodne and Chornomorske in Crimea, the Russian occupation authorities intensified administrative, police and counterintelligence activities.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 94,760 people, 2,966 tanks, 1,929 artillery systems, 5,928 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The enemy continues to suffer losses. There are more than 100 enemy servicemen with wounds of varying severity in the local hospital of Kreminna, Luhansk region.

In order to replenish the losses in manpower and to replenish the units of the 1st Army Corps, women are called up for mobilization. 28 women have already been called up and sent for training by the Kalinin district military commissariat of Donetsk.

The aviation of the Defense Forces conducted 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment during the current day.

Ukrainian rocket launchers and artillery hit 2 control points and 4 areas of occupants' personnel concentration.

Support the Armed Forces! We will win together! Glory to Ukraine!" - the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.