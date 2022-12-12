Ukraine would like to receive SAMP-T SAM systems and Leclerc tanks from France, - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Sunday, December 11, gave an interview to the French TV channel LCI-TF1, in which he told what weapons Ukraine would like to receive from France.

According to him, the primary need of Ukraine is missile and air defense systems.

"These are weapons that will protect our skies, close and save our infrastructure, the lives of our civilians. This is, of course, the Patriot system, the IRIS-T system, which we received from Germany, the Crotale system, which we received from France. In France, we ask and expect assistance in the form of the [SAMP-T] Mamba system, which will also help us to fight Iranian drones," the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine's next priorities are any howitzers of NATO 155 mm caliber and artillery shells of any caliber.

"We are asking for tanks as well. We ask and expect tanks of NATO standard - not only Leopard 2, but also American Abrams tanks. If France can help us, we will be grateful," Shmyhal said.

When asked by the host whether he meant Leclerc tanks, the Prime Minister replied: "Absolutely."

Ukraine has been asking for the SAMP-T air defense system since October, but the delivery depends on three countries. SAMP-T was a project of companies from Germany, Italy, and France. It is in service with the latter two and in an export version in Singapore.

These systems can be called the European analogue of the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. They are capable of hitting ballistic missiles at a range of up to 40 km and aerodynamic targets (cruise missiles, aircraft) at a range of 100+ km.