Zelensky offered G7 leaders 3 steps to speed up peace in Ukraine

Speaking via video link to the leaders of the G7 countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky invited them to implement three steps that, in his opinion, would accelerate the coming of peace in Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of Zelensky in Facebook.

"Russia continues its aggression - and therefore, support for Ukraine must continue. We must take long-awaited steps to accelerate the onset of peace. There are three of them," Zelensky noted.

The first step is "new strength". "Ukraine needs modern tanks, constant artillery support with guns and shells. We need more rocket artillery and more long-range missiles. The more effective we are with such weapons, the shorter the Russian aggression will be," the President stressed.

The second step is "new sustainability". "We must maintain financial, energy and social stability next year. If we do not lose in these aspects, we will win in everything else," Zelensky said.

The third step is "new diplomacy". "Ukraine has always been negotiating and doing everything to stop Russian aggression. Now we feel the opportunity to use diplomacy to bring the liberation of all our people and all our territories closer," the President noted.

