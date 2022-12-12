G7 will continue to help Ukraine with air defense and military equipment - statement following summit

The G7 countries will continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression.

This is stated in common communiqué following the results of the G7 virtual summit on December 12, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"G7 countries will continue to help Ukraine defend itself, secure its free and democratic future and deter Russian aggression in accordance with its rights enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations," the document says.

It emphasizes that the Group countries "will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent needs for military and defense equipment, focusing specifically on providing Ukraine with air defense systems".

The Heads of State and Government warned Moscow that its irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable and that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons will have "serious consequences".

The G7 leaders reiterated their strong condemnation of Russia's seizure and militarization of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the abduction and ill-treatment of Ukrainian personnel, and the deliberate destabilization of its operations. They supported the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to establish a security zone.

"Russia's war of aggression must end. So far we have seen no evidence that Russia is committed to peaceful efforts. Russia can end this war immediately by ceasing attacks on Ukraine and fully and unconditionally withdrawing its forces from the territory of Ukraine," the communiqué reads.

It welcomes the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for a just peace.