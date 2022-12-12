Sweden will allocate additional 55 million euros to restore infrastructure of Ukraine

The Government of Sweden will provide additional 600 million kronor (55.08 million euros) to help restore infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks in Ukraine.

This was stated in an interview with SVT by Minister for Development Cooperation Eugan Forssell, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"People in Ukraine are going through very difficult times, and therefore Sweden is allocating more than half a billion kronor for the long-term reconstruction of the country," he said.

Details of the new aid package will be presented at the conference of donors to Ukraine in Paris on Tuesday. According to the Swedish Minister, it includes assistance in rebuilding destroyed schools, hospitals, infrastructure and agriculture.

"(This is needed) both to facilitate meeting the needs and to strengthen Ukraine's resilience so that it can continue to resist the invasion," Forssell noted.

The Minister of the Government of Sweden also stressed that the support for Ukraine will remain in the long term.

"We have made it clear: we will support Ukraine in the long term. This is not the first aid package and not the last one. In the foreign ministers' meetings that I attend, I see that there is great international interest and we will also need to do more in the future," he added.

The SEK 600 million package is the latest in a series of efforts to assist Ukraine.