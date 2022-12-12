G7 countries will establish Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine’s recovery

The G7 countries declared their intention to establish an interagency Donor Coordination Platform to finance reconstruction and reforms in Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the G7 leaders published on the White House website after online consultations on Monday, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"We strongly support efforts to ensure the immediate financial stability of Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction towards a sustainable, prosperous and democratic future in line with its European path... In order to support the repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction of Ukraine, together with Ukraine and our international partners and in close cooperation with relevant international organizations and international financial institutions, we will establish an inter-agency Donor Coordination Platform," the document says.

"Through this platform, we will coordinate existing mechanisms to provide ongoing short- and long-term support... coordinate further international funding and expertise, and encourage Ukraine's reform agenda and private sector growth," - the G7 members said.

The G7 leaders also declare their intention to create a secretariat for such a platform. "Each of us will appoint a senior government representative to oversee the establishment of the platform and ongoing coordination and ask them to meet as soon as possible in January 2023," the statement said.