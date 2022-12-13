Over past day, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, 16 people were injured, - RMA

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On December 12, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Hirnik and 1 in Chasiv Yar.

Another 16 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

