Putin cancels annual press conference to avoid discussion of ’special military operation’ - British intelligence

British intelligence suggests that the Kremlin decided not to hold Putin’s traditional big press conference at the end of the year, so as not to show dissatisfaction with the "special military operation" against the background of this event.

This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense on the war in Ukraine for December 13, Censor.NET reports.

On December 12, the Kremlin confirmed that Vladimir Putin will not hold a traditional year-end press conference - for the first time in a decade. British intelligence notes that this press conference has already established itself as an important public event in Putin's schedule and was used by him as an opportunity to demonstrate alleged honesty and openness.

"While the questions for the press conference are almost certainly vetted in advance, the cancellation of the event appears to be related to growing concerns about rising anti-war sentiment in Russia.

In the Kremlin, most likely, they are very afraid that any event with the participation of Putin may be accompanied by unauthorized discussions about a "special military operation", intelligence suggests.

Read more: Putin will not hold press conference for first time in 10 years