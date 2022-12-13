Lukashenko instructed to start sudden check of combat readiness of Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus (updated)

Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko instructed to start a sudden check of the combat readiness of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.

"By order of the President of the Republic of Belarus - the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus under the leadership of the State Secretariat of the Security Council, a sudden check of combat readiness has been launched," the message reads.

It is noted that the measures will have a complex nature, the troops must advance to the designated areas as soon as possible, implement their engineering equipment, organize security and defense, and also establish bridge crossings over the Niman and Berezina rivers.

"У цей період заплановано пересування військової техніки та особового складу, тимчасове обмеження руху громадян (транспорту) окремими дорогами загального користування та ділянками місцевості", - додали в Міноборони РБ.

The "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring group noted that the Niman and Berezina rivers are not near the border with Ukraine.

"The Niman flows in the northwestern part of the country, in the territories of Minsk and Grodno regions, and then goes to Lithuania. The Berezyna River is located entirely on the territory of Belarus and flows in 4 regions: Vitebsk, Minsk, Mogilev, and Gomel. The nearest point of this "The distance of the river to the border with Ukraine is its mouth, which is located in the village of Berehova Sloboda (Rechytsky District, Gomel Oblast). And even from that point, it is at least 80 km to the border with Ukraine," Belarusian Hajun explained.

They also published a map with the approximate location of rivers in the territory of Belarus and marked the landfills that are located nearby.

