Ruscists shelled Kherson region 58 times: 3 people died and 15 were wounded

The Russian Federation troops shelled the territory of the Kherson region 57 times, fired with artillery, rocket launchers, and mortars.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET informs.

"Residential quarters of Kherson came under massive enemy fire. The invaders targeted the school, stadium, medical facilities, power lines, infrastructure facilities, private and apartment buildings," he said.

As a result of the shelling, 3 people died, 15 residents were injured.

