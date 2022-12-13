Last day, Russian invaders killed 7 civilians, 33 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS
As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine over the past day, 7 civilians were killed and 33 were injured.
This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.
"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 12.12.2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 13.12.2022):
- Donetsk region - 3 dead, 16 wounded
- Zaporizhzhia region - 1 dead
- Mykolayiv region - 1 wounded
- Kharkiv region - 1 wounded
- Kherson region - 3 dead, 15 injured," the report said.
