ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11836 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
340 1
war (20121) victims (593) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (144) Presidential office (189)

Last day, Russian invaders killed 7 civilians, 33 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine over the past day, 7 civilians were killed and 33 were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 12.12.2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 13.12.2022):

  • Donetsk region - 3 dead, 16 wounded
  • Zaporizhzhia region - 1 dead
  • Mykolayiv region - 1 wounded
  • Kharkiv region - 1 wounded
  • Kherson region - 3 dead, 15 injured," the report said.

Read more: Over past day, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, 16 people were injured, - RMA

Last day, Russian invaders killed 7 civilians, 33 people were injured, - PO 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 