Last day, Russian invaders killed 7 civilians, 33 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine over the past day, 7 civilians were killed and 33 were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 12.12.2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 13.12.2022):

Donetsk region - 3 dead, 16 wounded

Zaporizhzhia region - 1 dead

Mykolayiv region - 1 wounded

Kharkiv region - 1 wounded

Kherson region - 3 dead, 15 injured," the report said.

