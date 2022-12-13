Zelensky calls for EU missions to be sent to critical energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, calls on the European Union, by analogy with the permanent observation missions of the IAEA to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, to send special missions to the objects of critical energy infrastructure, which are involved in the energy supply of Ukraine.

Zelensky said this at the international conference "Solidarity with the Ukrainian People" in Paris on Tuesday, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Such EU missions can become a factor in stabilizing the situation and proper international control," the head of state said.

He emphasized that the stability of "our entire energy region" directly depends on these facilities.

As Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal previously noted, as a result of eight waves of Russian missile strikes, which also used kamikaze drones, all thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the country were damaged, as well as about 40% of high-voltage network facilities.

