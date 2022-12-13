ENG
News War in Ukraine
Russia keeps 8 ships on combat duty in Black Sea. There are no missile carriers among them. INFOGRAPHICS

As of December 13, there are 8 Russian ships in the waters of the Black Sea. Among them - not a single missile carrier.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, as of December 13, 2022, there are 8 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea;
in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping 2 ships on combat duty; in the Mediterranean Sea - 9 enemy ships, 5 of them carrying "Kalibrs" cruise missiles, a total salvo - 76 missiles.

