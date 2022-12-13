We must invest in reconstruction of Ukraine so that this crisis does not turn into hunger and poverty, - Guterres

The international community should invest in reliable reconstruction of Ukraine.

This was announced by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The war in Ukraine is an ongoing humanitarian horror that worsens every day as temperatures drop. Civilians pay a high price in winter, especially those living near the front, without heating, water, and basic services.

Every major power station and water supply system was damaged by Russian shelling. Specialists are working non-stop to repair critical infrastructure," he said at the international conference of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The UN Secretary-General emphasized that today there are 10 million consumers in Ukraine, among whom "families, businesses, hospitals, schools do not have electricity, and millions are disconnected from water and heating." He also noted that due to severe destruction, houses, buildings, and critical infrastructure will take years to rebuild.

Guterres also noted that a thousand generators are now being "purchased or sent to Ukraine from abroad, but all this is just a drop in the ocean."

Thus, he stated that the amount of destruction in Ukraine requires the decisive support of the international community, which goes beyond humanitarian aid.

"We must invest in the reliable reconstruction of Ukraine so that this crisis does not turn into poverty, hunger, impoverishment of millions of Ukrainians. We must work together to create conditions for peace by the UN Charter and international law," the UN Secretary-General emphasized.

