85% of Ukrainians believe that victory in war will be liberation of all territories, - "Rating" survey. INFOGRAPHICS

The majority of Ukrainian citizens believe that the victory of the state is the liberation of all the territories occupied by the Russians.

This is evidenced by the data of the "Rating" sociological survey, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the conviction that the victory of Ukraine in the war is the liberation of all its territories, including Crimea and the occupied Donbas, has increased (from 74% in March to 85% in November 2022).

Only 9% chose the option of returning only the territories that Ukraine controlled until February 24, 2022," the study says.

At the same time, no more than 5% support the continuation of hostilities on the territory of Russia. Support for the de-occupation of all territories of Ukraine without exception is absolute (more than 80%) among representatives of all regions of the country.

Respondents also spoke about measures to deter future attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine's entry into NATO (61%) and Russia's nuclear disarmament (50%).

"Ukraine's entry into the EU and guarantees from Western partners regarding the provision of weapons to Ukraine as methods of deterrence are supported by 34% of respondents. Nuclear weapons of Ukraine and financial assistance to our state were chosen by 17% each. For signing peace agreements with Russia as a method of deterring aggression - only 8%.

Residents of the east and south believe somewhat more in the effectiveness of signing peace agreements with Russia, as well as those who support the military recapture of only the territory controlled on February 24, 2022. At the same time, in all regional and age groups, an overwhelming majority chose Ukraine's accession to NATO and Russia's nuclear disarmament as the best guarantee of security," the sociologists noted.

At the same time, the number of those who support Ukraine's restoration of the status of nuclear power has increased (from 47% in 2019 to 53% in 2022).

