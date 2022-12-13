Russia transferred to Belarus three MiG-31K fighters, which are carriers of "Kinzhal"

Today, December 13, Russia transferred its MiG-31K fighters to Belarus, carriers of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to "Belarusian Gayun".

The monitoring group notes that today at 15:06, 15:11 and 15:20 three MiG-31K fighters entered the airspace of Belarus.

"All MiG-31Ks are heading to the military airfield in Machulyshchy," said the message of the "Gayun" group.

It should be noted that, as it turned out, it was precise because of the flight of the MiG-31K that a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine.

