Plans to supply Patriot air defense systems from USA to Ukraine are now in final stage - CNN

The United States is finalizing plans to supply Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. The transfer may be announced this week.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to СNN.

According to the publication, several US officials confirm that plans for the supply are in the final stages.

CNN notes that the plan still has to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before it is sent to US President Joe Biden for signature.

"Three officials said that approval is expected," the publication emphasizes.

It is unclear exactly how many units the US plans to transfer to Ukraine, but the standard Patriot battery includes a radar system that detects and tracks targets, computers, power generating equipment, a combat control station and up to eight launchers, each of which contains four ready-to-fire missiles.

