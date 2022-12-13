ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11922 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Sanctions against Russia War
1 400 2
Arrest (564) UK (818) war (20121) Russia (9697) sanctions (1637) Cleverly (21)

UK plans to direct seized money of Russian businessmen to restore Ukraine - Cleverly

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

санкції

The UK Government is developing a mechanism that will allow to use the seized accounts of Russian businessmen under sanctions to rebuild Ukraine.

This was stated by Foreign Minister James Cleverly in the House of Commons of the British Parliament, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.

According to him, it is about taking these assets "under control as part of reparations for the reconstruction" of Ukraine.

Read more: Britain will provide Ukraine with 125 anti-aircraft guns

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 