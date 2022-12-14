It will keep burning until whole Moscow burns down, - Danilov about "self-ignition" in Russia 

Nowadays, more and more countries are "opening their faces" and standing alongside Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov during an information telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

According to him, these are the countries that have been watching the war in Ukraine more closely. He noted that this brings the victory of Ukraine closer.

Danilov said that there were leaders who repeatedly offered Ukraine to negotiate with the Russian Federation on Russia's terms.

"I can say, thanks to our President, we have rejected it completely. And we are aware of the situation that exists today," he said.

The NSDC Secretary also commented on systematic "spontaneous combustions" in the Russian Federation.

"And what is happening there in Russia, believe me, it will only increase every week. And the events that are taking place there - I cannot say who is involved in this - but believe me, it will keep burning until the whole Moscow burns down, which will definitely happen in our days," Danilov assured.

