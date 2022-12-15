Russians are strengthening protection of airfields, building engineering barriers and fortifications in occupied Crimea, - General Staff

The successful actions of Ukrainian troops in the south and in the Black Sea operational zone forced the Russian occupiers to resort to strengthening the defense of the captured Crimean peninsula.

This was announced at the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET inform.

"At the airfields "Belbek", "Hvardiyske" and "Saky" means of radio-electronic warfare are being deployed to counter cruise missiles and attack drones," Hromov noted.

On the territory of the occupied Crimea, the enemy is intensively entrenching, building engineering barriers and fortifications, in particular with the involvement of civilian companies. Russian military aircraft are patrolling the coastal zone more intensively in search of saboteurs, and anti-sabotage measures have been strengthened in the bays of occupied Sevastopol.

