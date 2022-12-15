Germany hands over additional missiles for IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine

During the last week, Germany handed over additional missiles for the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

In addition, over the past week, Ukraine has received from the German side two armored repair and evacuation vehicles, 30 thousand shells for 40-mm grenade launchers, 5 thousand 155-mm artillery ammunition, four ambulances and 18 8x8 trucks with swap bodies.

Germany handed over the first of four promised IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine on October 11. The delivery of the next three systems is planned for 2023. The IRIS-T SLM ground-based air defense system is considered to be one of the most advanced air defense systems that the Bundeswehr has not yet in service.

Read more: Biden will approve transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine - The Washington Post