Ukrainian air defense systems have increased their efficiency from 50% to 80% - Reznikov

Ukraine’s air defense forces have improved their effectiveness from 50% at the beginning of the war to 80% in December, as evidenced by the Russian shelling on December 5, when Ukraine shot down 60 of the 70 missiles launched.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with The Guardian, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfаx-Ukraine.

According to Reznikov, Ukraine used "a combination of air defense systems donated by partners, Soviet-era systems and repurposed mobile machine guns to combat the threat."

The minister believes that the series of Ukrainian victories "created something that goes beyond diplomatic trust between Ukraine and its partners".

"It is something more: you believed in us and started investing not only, I would say, not only weapons in Ukraine, but also because you want to see a new Ukraine after this victory, not the old Soviet Ukraine," he said.

In addition, the UK and other Western allies are in the process of training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, while Russia, according to Reznikov, "uses only Soviet systems and training courses".