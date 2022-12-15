Russia buys components for Orlan drones from Western firms despite sanctions - Reuters

The intermediary is the company Ik Tech, owned by a citizen of the Russian Federation and the United States Igor Kazhdan.

The manufacturer of Russian drones "Orlan-10" buys electronics in the United States and China, despite the sanctions. For this purpose, a company owned by a citizen of the Russian Federation and the United States is used. The relevant investigation was conducted by the publication Reuters, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

It is reported that the Orlan-10 drones are assembled mainly from foreign components. This includes products of different companies: European STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Japanese Renesas Electronics, Saito Seisakusho and American Altera, Xilinx, Texas Instruments, Microchip Technology, Analog Devices, Linear Technology.

The UAV is manufactured by the company "Special Technology Center" from St. Petersburg. It has been under US sanctions since 2016 for assisting the Russian GRU in conducting electronic reconnaissance.

The company Ik Tech from the USA acts as an intermediary to circumvent sanctions. The owner of the company Igor Kazhdan has dual citizenship of Russia and the United States, and his middle name is Alex Stanton. From 2018 to 2021, Ik Tech exported goods to Russia for a total of $2.2 million. Among all the products were 1400 processor modules from Gumstix. Parts of this type were later found in the Orlan-10.

Journalists requested comments from the manufacturers of components. They all replied that they strictly adhere to sanctions and have no information about the supply of their products to Russia. And Gumstix promised to investigate this matter.