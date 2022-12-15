US expands training program for Ukrainian military: will teach maneuver combat - Pentagon

U.S. Department of Defense spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder on Thursday announced the expansion of the training program for Ukrainian military by the U.S. side.

This is stated by "European truth", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"In addition to the special weapons training we are already providing to the Ukrainians, joint maneuver warfare training is a logical next step in our ongoing efforts to train the Ukrainian military that began in 2014," Ryder said at the briefing.

According to him, this step will also complement the efforts of U.S. partners and similar initiatives already launched by the United Kingdom, the European Union and other countries.

"Training in joint maneuvers and combined arms combat will be conducted by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, the U.S. 7th Army Command and the U.S. military based in Germany," the Pentagon spokesman added.

Later he clarified that it is about training about 500 Ukrainian military per month.

"It (the program) is essentially focused on the battalion level. In the future, we will act flexibly and adapt to the needs of our Ukrainian partners and changes in the situation in Ukraine," Ryder stressed.