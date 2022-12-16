US will not allow Russia to influence security assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon

The US will not "allow comments from Russia to dictate the security assistance" that the Biden administration provides to Ukraine.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder during a briefing, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

On December 14, the Russian Embassy in Washington said that the possible supply of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine "will lead to unpredictable consequences" and threaten global security.

"I find it ironic and very telling that officials from a country that brutally attacked its neighbor with an illegal and unprovoked invasion that deliberately sought to kill innocent civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure, that they would choose to use words like provocation to describe defense systems designed to save lives and protect civilians," Ryder said.

Ryder repeated that Russia can de-escalate the conflict at any time if it wants, but it has decided to "double down".

"It's important to remember that Russia is the aggressor here. And when it comes to escalation, they could de-escalate the situation today by withdrawing their forces and saving countless innocent lives, but clearly they have chosen to double down," the Pentagon spokesman said.