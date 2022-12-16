Over past day, Russians killed 7 civilians in Donetsk region, another 7 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 7 civilians in the Donetsk region over the past day.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
"On December 15, it became known about 7 civilians in the Donetsk region were killed by the Russians: 2 in Bakhmut, 2 in New York, 1 in Chasiv Yar, 1 in Bila Hora, and 1 in Rozdolivka.
7 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
