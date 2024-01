An air alert has been declared in most regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

According to the alerts.in.ua service, an air alert has been announced in several regions.

According to the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, the entry of the first missiles into the airspace of Ukraine was recorded.

Read more: In morning, occupiers shelled Ochakiv and Chornomorsk districts in Mykolaiv region, infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged