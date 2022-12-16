ENG
Russians have just struck at least 3 strikes on Kharkiv region, - RMA

ракета,обстріл

The Russian invaders made at least three strikes on the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers have just struck at least three times. We are asking residents not to ignore the alarm signals!" the message says.

He added that the insurgents hit critical infrastructure.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that there may be problems with electricity.

Synehubov reported that there were hits on critical infrastructure facilities in the Chuhuiiv district. There are no casualties previously.

