449 children died as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of December 16, 2022, more than 1,308 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 449 children died and more than 859 were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 428, Kharkiv region - 267, Kyiv region - 117, Mykolaiv region - 80, Zaporizhzhia region - 78, Kherson region - 74, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 65, Dnipropetrovsk region - 34," the report says.

Thus, it became known about the death of two boys aged 14 and 17 near the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, on December 14. They blew up on an anti-tank mine.

On December 12, as a result of enemy shelling in Kherson, two children aged 6 and 10 were injured.

On December 15, a 16-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region.

3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.

Read more: 855 children have been injured in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war, - Prosecutor General’s Office