Explosions are heard in Desnyansky, Dniprovsky and Holosiivsky districts of Kyiv, - Klitschko (updated)

Explosions are heard in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions in the Desnyansky district of the capital. All services are going to the place," the message says.

Later, the mayor reported an explosion in the Dniprovsky district.

The head of the city also announced an explosion in the Holosiivsky district.

Read more: Air alert has been declared in most regions of Ukraine: Kim reported about missiles in airspace

