Ruscists hit apartment building in Kryvy Rih: two people died, 5 people were injured, including two children (updated)

This morning, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. An air alert has been declared in all regions. In particular, arrivals were recorded in Kryvy Rih.

As Censor.NET informs, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvy Rih RMA, announced this on Telegram.

"Kryvy Rih. There is damage by rockets. We do not film or post anything on social networks," Vilkul wrote.

Due to shelling, part of Kryvy Rih is now without electricity, water, and heat, - Vilkul

Later, the deputy head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on his Telegram channel about the hit to the residential building: "There is destruction. There may be people under the rubble. Emergency services are working on the spot.

The head of RMA Valentyn Reznichenko said that 2 people were killed as a result of shelling in Kryvy Rih.

"At least five are injured, including two children. All are in the hospital," he added.