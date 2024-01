Air defense forces in the Kyiv region shot down a rocket near Bucha.

Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk announced this, Censor.NET informs.

"Near Bucha, anti-aircraft warfare forces shot down an enemy missile.

Stay in shelters!" the message reads.

