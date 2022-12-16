Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 97,270 people (+680 per day), 2,980 tanks, 1,946 artillery systems, 5,952 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 16 are approximately 97,270.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The total losses of the Russian occupiers since 24/02 to 16/12 are approximately:

personnel - about 97,270 (+680) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2980 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5952 (+6) units,

artillery systems - 1,946 (+3) units,

MLRS- 410 (+4) units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems - 211 (+0) units,

aircraft - 281 (+0) units,

helicopters - 264 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1648 (+4),

cruise missiles - 592 (+0),

Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4563 (+0) units,

special equipment - 172 (+0).

