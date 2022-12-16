9 858 34
Emergency emergency power outages due to "arrivals" at energy facilities are being introduced throughout Ukraine, - PO
Emergency power outages have been introduced throughout Ukraine.
This was reported by the deputy head of the PO, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET reports.
"In connection with the arrival of flights to energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine - across the country, emergency power outages are introduced.
We ask that you understand power outages and time differences in water/heat supply.
The SES, electricians, and all services are working at the sites of the hits," the message says.
