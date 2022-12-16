Russians again shelled border of Sumy region, 50 "arrivals" were recorded - State Border Service

Yesterday, December 15, the Russian occupying troops fired mortars at the border of the Sumy region.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

"In the afternoon, the Rashists twice covered the territory of the Krasnopil community with 82-mm mortars, in total more than four dozen explosions rang out. The fire came from the Russian settlement of Viazove.

Also, the territory of the Myropillia district came under mortar fire, the enemy from the Russian settlement of Hornal fired a dozen 120-mm mines," the report says.

It is noted that in both cases there were no victims or destruction.

