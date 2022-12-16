ENG
Putin convened Security Council to discuss "interaction" with neighboring countries, - Russian media

President of the Russian Federation Volodymyr Putin convened the Security Council, at which he proposed to discuss "interaction" with neighboring countries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"Putin is discussing with the permanent members of the Security Council "interaction with neighbors in separate and also very significant directions for us," the message reads.

