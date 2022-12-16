Pentagon accelerates conclusion of contracts to replenish arsenals of United States and Ukraine, - Bloomberg

The US Department of Defense is looking for ways to speed up the procedure for concluding contracts for the supply of weapons for its own and Ukrainian arsenals.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Bloomberg writes about this.

According to the publication, Pentagon procurement officials apply a wide range of measures that simplify standard procedural formalities for replenishing the US arsenal and resupplying Ukrainian forces.

According to Sheila Kahaoglu, an analyst at the financial company Jefferies Financial Group, defense suppliers would welcome if the Pentagon "acted more quickly when awarding contracts."

One of the key methods is the conclusion of an "Unspecified Agreement" (UCA). This means entering into a contract before all its terms and money matters have been approved. Some of these tools were used by the US government during Operation Warp Speed to spur the development of vaccines against COVID-19 and to rapidly procure and ship 1 billion coronavirus tests to Americans in 2020-2021.

At the same time, the Pentagon now relies on such methods of restocking Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems and Stinger man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems. According to anonymous senior Pentagon officials, UCA was used during negotiations with Raytheon Technologies Corporation to supply Ukraine with the first two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Pentagon also used UCA for a $476 million contract with Lockheed Martin Corporation. regarding the supply of GPS-guided GMLR missiles for HIMARS installations.

It is noted that before the implementation of the contracts, the Pentagon must receive special permission from the US Congress in the form of a monetary tranche approved for the purchase.

Read more: US will not allow Russia to influence security assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon