Russia can use mobilized for new offensive actions against Ukraine, - Defence Intelligence

Due to the full-scale mobilization carried out in the Russian Federation, Ukraine must be ready for any actions by the aggressor country.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defence Intelligence, reported this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The mobilization carried out in the Russian Federation, not partial, but full-fledged, provide additional human resources that will be used as cannon fodder," he explained.

Therefore, further offensive actions using a new reserve of mobilized personnel are possible.

"We are dealing with a large army of an aggressor and terrorist state. Therefore, we must be ready," Yusov said.

With strikes on energy and critical civilian infrastructure, the enemy is trying to compensate for the successes of the Armed Forces and the failures of its full-scale offensive. In addition, these terrorist acts could, in his opinion, incline Ukraine to some negotiations on the terms of the occupiers.

