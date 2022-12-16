ENG
Response to every attack by Russian Federation against Ukraine should be supply of heavy equipment, - Kuleba

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, called on partners to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons in response to Russian shelling.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"For each Russian missile or drone aimed at Ukraine and Ukrainians, there must be a howitzer delivered to Ukraine, a tank for Ukraine, an armored vehicle for Ukraine. This would effectively end Russian terror against Ukraine and restore peace and security in Europe and beyond," the minister emphasized.

