11 Russian missiles were shot down in area of responsibility of OC "South".

Air defense forces shot down 11 missiles over the Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

This was reported by the press service of the Odesa City Council with reference to the data of the OC "South", Censor.NET informs.

"During a massive missile attack in our area of responsibility, the enemy's attempts to attack critical and civil infrastructure objects were repelled - 11 missiles were destroyed.

In the sky above Vinnytsia, the mobile fire group and the forces of the AC "Center" destroyed 6 air-based missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types.

3 and 2 Kalibr-type missiles were destroyed over the Kherson region and Mykolaiv region by the forces of the AC "South", respectively," the message says.

