Enemy missile strike hits energy infrastructure facilities in 5 regions, - AFU General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 16.12.2022.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of AFU General Staff.

"Glory to Ukraine! The 296th day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

In the morning, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of our state. According to updated data, Russian occupants launched 70 cruise and 4 guided missiles, 60 cruise missiles were shot down by our air defense forces. As a result of the strikes, several energy infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were hit in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In Volyn and Polissya directions the situation is without significant changes, no signs of formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continue to be located in the areas bordering Ukraine.

At the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks near the settlements of Zapsil and Popivka in Sumy region and Strilecha, Staritsa, Ambarne, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichna and Krasne in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the areas of Sinkivka, Orlyanka, Tabaivka, Berestove and Vyshneve in Kharkiv region and Volodymyrivka and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region were shelled with tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery.

At the Lyman direction the enemy fired at the positions of our troops from tanks and various caliber artillery near Makiivka, Ploschanka, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova and Hirske in Luhansk region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 97,270 people (+680 per day), 2,980 tanks, 1,946 artillery systems, 5,952 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions the enemy continues assaulting our positions, trying to find weaknesses in the defense line to break through. He shelled the areas of more than twenty settlements. Among them are Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Veselove, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Zalizne, Maryinka and Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the outskirts of Bohoyavlivka, Neskuchne, Prechystivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk region were hit by fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions the enemy continues to shell our positions and civilian infrastructure of settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro river. More than 30 settlements were damaged. In particular, Plavni, Gulyaypole, Dorozhnyanka, Olgivske, Nikopol in Zaporizhzhia region and Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Kherson, Mykilske, Tokarivka and Milove in Kherson region.

The enemy continues to strengthen the defense line on the border of Kherson region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. It also strengthens the defense and protection of water supply facilities to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, in particular the North Crimean Canal. For this purpose, additional units mobilized from Krasnodar region have been sent.

Read more: Enemy conducts offensive in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, builds up groups in Kupiansk and Zaporizhzhia sectors, - AFU General Staff

Subdivisions of the missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck 3 areas of personnel concentration, a control point and an ammunition depot of the occupants over the past day.

Support the Armed Forces! We will win together! Glory to Ukraine!", - the message reads.