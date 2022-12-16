Greece is ready to provide Ukraine with S-300 if US deploys Patriot missile system in Crete - Defense Minister Panayiotopoulos

Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panayiotopoulos said that Athens may transfer Greek S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine if the United States deploys its Patriot missile systems in Crete instead.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"If the US installs the Patriot system on the island (Crete) and after it is integrated - connected to the national air defense system, the S-300 can be removed. The same procedure applies to any other Russian-made air defense system that they may want to send to Ukraine," Panayiotopoulos said at a meeting at the Greek Defense Ministry.

The publication notes that according to Panayiotopoulos it follows that in the case of the provision of American air defense systems, Greece may also send to Ukraine other Russian-made air defense systems - "Tor-M1" and "Osa-AKM".

Pronews.gr also notes that the Greek Defense Minister did not talk about the purchase of Patriot, but only about their installation by the United States, which means that these air defense systems in Crete will be under American control.

Back in September, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis claimed that Greece does not intend to send Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, as it does not want to weaken its own defense.

Instead, as you know, Greece transferred BMP-1 armored infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine in exchange for German Marder1A3 armored vehicles.

It should be recalled that in April Slovakia handed over to Ukraine a division of S-300 air defense systems, receiving in return the American Patriot.