We see no signs that Russian army will attack Kyiv in near future - White House

The United States does not currently believe that Russia is likely to launch an offensive against Kyiv in the near future, but it does not think that Moscow has abandoned its intentions to seize the entire territory of Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing on Friday by the coordinator for strategic communications of the White House National Security Council John Kirby, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"We have seen nothing to suggest that Putin has backed away from his maximalist goals for Ukraine. We don't see any signs that there will be an offensive on Kyiv in the near future, but we are watching it closely," Kirby said.

However, according to the White House spokesman, there is nothing to indicate that Russia and its President Vladimir Putin are serious about ending the war waged against Ukraine through diplomacy or negotiations.

"In fact, everything he (Putin) is doing tells us the opposite - he continues to buy drones from Iran, he is now seeking to deepen defense relations with Iran, he is still looking for sources of ammunition in other places around the world," Kirby added.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said that, in his opinion, Russia may try to capture Kyiv in January-February 2023.