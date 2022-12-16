Within week, Marines destroyed 39 occupants, 1 tank, 4 IFVs, 2 UAVs and 3 ammunition depots. INFOGRAPHICS

Servicemen of military units and subunits of the Naval Infantry Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups continue to give a worthy repulse to the aggressor.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"According to the updated data, from 09.12.2022 to 15.12.2022, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 39 occupants, tanks - 1, infantry fighting vehicles - 4, self-propelled artillery - 1, trailed artillery - 3, SAM - 1, ATT - 6, UAV - 2, as well as 3 ammunition caches," the statement reads.

Read more: Marines destroyed seven Russian soldiers, three IFVs, and one tank in day