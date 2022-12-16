17 199 65
Biden hints at news about Patriot system for Ukraine: "You’ll hear everything in few minutes"
U.S. President Joe Biden made an announcement about possible deliveries of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.
This was reported by CNN reporter Donald Judd, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
According to him, he asked Biden before boarding the presidential plane whether he was going to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.
"You will hear everything in a few minutes," he quoted the US President.
No details are given at the moment.
