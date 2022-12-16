Biden administration believes in returning Crimea to Ukraine, but fears Russian nuclear strike - NBC

The administration of US President Joe Biden is confident that Ukraine has the military potential to liberate Crimea. But an attack on the peninsula could pose a threat of nuclear weapons use by Russia.

The publication, citing sources, writes that a Biden administration official recently told Congress that Ukraine has the military capability to retake Crimea. But some officials are concerned that any large-scale offensive on the peninsula could push Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons.

At the same time, Biden emphasizes that Crimea is not the immediate target of Ukrainian troops, but Ukraine has been persistent throughout the war. The US believes that Kyiv is allegedly behind the strikes on Russian rear airfields, although this information has not been officially confirmed.

According to NBC, officials and experts in the United States believe that the Ukrainian offensive in Crimea is inevitable. But today Ukraine lost some positions in the area of Bakhmut in the east. Both sides are in a virtual stalemate there, and the West believes that the Ukrainian military will move northeast, not south, in the coming months.

"A lot has to happen militarily before Ukraine can launch a real offensive to take back Crimea," one official said.

At the same time, some in the Biden administration are privately discussing what might happen in the event of a Ukrainian offensive on the peninsula. Many fear that Putin "might react harshly." According to NBC sources, such a threat could push Putin to use a dirty bomb or other nuclear device.

Although Washington sees no signs that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons right now.

Some in the Biden administration are concerned about strikes in Russia's rear that could provoke a stronger reaction from Putin. And in occupied Crimea, attacks have continued since July, for which Ukraine has only indirectly claimed responsibility.

According to NBC, the White House was surprised by the latest strikes on airfields in the Kursk, Saratov and Ryazan regions, causing frustration in Kyiv. US officials acknowledge that Ukraine has taken a series of escalatory actions against Russia, allegedly without informing Western allies in advance.

As for Crimea, Washington remains confident that Ukraine will not launch a large-scale operation to liberate it without prior notice.