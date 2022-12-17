ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 97,690 people (+420 per day), 2,985 tanks, 1,947 artillery systems, 5,958 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 17 are approximately 97,690 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 17.12 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 97,690 (+420) people were liquidated,
  • tanks - 2985 (+5) units,
  • armored fighting vehicles - 5958 (+6) units,
  • artillery systems - 1,947 (+1) units,
  • MLRS - 410 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 211 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 281 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 264 (+0) units,
  • UAV of the operational-tactical level - 1648 (+0),
  • cruise missiles - 653 (+61),
  • ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4577 (+14) units,
  • special equipment -174 (+2).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

