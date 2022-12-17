To stop war in Ukraine, we need to talk to Putin, - Scholz

In order to end the Russian war in Ukraine, it is necessary to talk to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this in an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

Despite the not-very-promising prospects for success, Scholz wants to keep the channel of communication with the Kremlin open.

"Our goal is for Russia to stop its war of aggression and for Ukraine to protect its integrity," Scholz said, adding that for this "it will be necessary to talk: whether it will be done over the phone, over a video link or a long table, remains to be found out."

According to the German chancellor, Russia must admit that it cannot continue like this. It is necessary to stop the war and withdraw the Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine. In this way, an opportunity for mutual understanding will be created.

"Putin, stop this war," Scholz once again appealed to the Russian president.

