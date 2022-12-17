Occupiers themselves fire on captured Donetsk, and then blame AFU, - representative of Defence Intelligence, Yusov

Ukrainian intelligence has confirmed that the Russian army is collecting shell fragments of Western calibers in order to accuse Ukraine of shelling temporarily occupied Donetsk.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel, Censor.NET informs.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces do not open fire and do not target entire residential neighborhoods or civil infrastructure objects, the representative of the Defence Intelligence.

"There is information that units of the Russian army received instructions to collect fragments of foreign, i.e., non-Soviet, Western-style ammunition. We are talking about the 155 caliber, all ammunition that can show Ukraine's "involvement" in the shelling of Donetsk," Yusov said.

According to him, these remains of ammunition are being purposefully transported to Donetsk today.

"And then we see staged films and plots," he stated.

