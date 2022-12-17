Biden administration is asking US Congress to provide Ukraine with another $38 billion, - Sullivan

The administration of US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide Ukraine with another $38 billion.

This was announced by Jake Sullivan, the adviser to the US president on national security, in an interview with the Voice of America, Censor.NET reports.

According to Sullivan, the Biden administration is doing everything so that Ukraine can protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

For this purpose, a request was sent to Congress to provide another $38 billion for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Read more: Germany gives another EUR 100 million to Energy Support Fund of Ukraine

"We know that our job is to continue our military support to Ukraine so that they are in the best possible position on the battlefield if and when diplomacy matures - at the negotiating table," the White House adviser said.